It is with great sadness that the family of Reginald "Reggie" Jay Warner announces his passing on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the age of 61 years, after a prolonged illness.

Reggie will be lovingly remembered by his father, Dale Warner, and his siblings, Cynde (Gregg) Hoffman, Jerry Warner and Kevin Warner.

He will also be fondly remembered by his step-children, Lonnie Lemley and Timothy Lemley, as well as grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by: his loving wife, Lonelle Warner; his mother, Mary Warner; and his brother, Michael Warner.

Reggie was born on Sept. 15, 1959, in Saint Joseph. He grew up in California, and served in the United States Army.

He returned to St. Joseph, where he met and married his wife, Lonnelle.

Reggie proudly worked for the Stetson Hat, Co. He loved the challenge of repairing machines and thinking outside the box to get equipment up and running. He also enjoyed drawing, word working and electronics.

Although COVID prevented family members from visiting Reggie over the past months, his family owes a debt of gratitude to his caregivers at Riverside Place and especially his nurse Carmen, who supported and cared for him over the past two years.

The invaluable support received from Freudenthal Hospice provided opportunities for family zoom celebrations and face-time calls. We are forever grateful to Stephanie, who made all of this happen.

Due to the current pandemic situation, a private Celebration of Life service will be held for immediate family later this month.

Blessings to all who loved him.

Online condolences and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.