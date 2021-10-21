Warner, Lou Ann 1931-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Lou Ann (Welsh) Warner, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
On Aug. 3, 1931. she was born to James and Bernice (Way) Welsh in St. Joseph.
Lou Ann married James Richard Warner on March 7, 1959. Together, they enjoyed 59 years of marriage.
She was Football Queen at Central High School then graduated from Guards Business School. Lou Ann worked at Sisson Realty and Welsh Plumbing & Heating. After his retirement, she worked with her husband as a dispatcher for Central Freight.
She was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and was the Greeter Chairman for the church for 45 years, from 1972 to 2017.
She volunteered with the United Way and at Heartland Hospital. She was also a member of the Runce Club.
Lou Ann enjoyed walking at Youngdahl Park, gardening and house plants. She was a friendly soul, that never met a stranger. She will be remembered for her warm smile and how she loved interacting with people.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors include her son, James Welsh Warner and long-time caregivers, Mari Puente and Sharon Baber.
Graveside Services and Interment: 1 p.m. Friday, Mount Auburn Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
