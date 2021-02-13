MARSHALL, Mo. - Kevin T. Warner, 55, Marshall, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

He was born Feb. 22, 1965, in Fontana, California, to Benny and Linda (Martin) Warner. He grew up in California and moved to Missouri in 1993.

Kevin worked at Sav-On Furniture for 12 years, Bandana's Bar-B-Q for many years, St. Joseph Plastics and the Pony Express Museum.

He enjoyed playing darts and also was in a pool league at the Hickory Tavern and Legends. He loved to eat and play video games, as well as hang out with his kids and grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include the mother of his children, Angel Davis; children, Brittany Davis (Kagin Simpson), Matt Warner (Danielle Hale), and Ashley Warner (Kevin Webb); grandchildren, Elaina Davis, Riley Davis, Kinlee Simpson, Tony Thomas, Payton Webb and Kyndra Webb; stepmother, Debbie Shook; sisters, Vickie Warner and Aarica Nofzinger; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will gather with friends 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the fundraising page for Kevin Warner on Facebook.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.