Warner, Charlotte A. 1942-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Charlotte Ann (White) Warner, 80, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on April 26, 1942, in Fillmore, Missouri, to Charley and Anna May White. Charlotte grew up in Fillmore and attended school there, where she maintained lifelong friendships.
Charlotte worked at the Savannah High School as a cook for 12 years and was a homemaker. Her main priority in life was her family. Whether it would be her husband, Jerry, her kids, grandkids, and her siblings. Her biggest joy in life was her two grandkids, Kayla and Conner, and watching them flourish in their careers with Kayla becoming a nurse and Conner becoming a lineman. She loved being around her extended family including her siblings and cousins and close friends. She enjoyed going to the Andrew County Senior Center every day to visit and she was a big pitch card player and going to Branson, Missouri. She had a strong faith in God and attended church almost every Sunday at her church, until she moved to Corby Assisted Living in March of 2021.
She is survived by her son, Dennis, Kansas City, Missouri; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Brad Young, Savannah; and grandchildren, Kayla and Conner Young; her sister, Evelyn McKillip; brother and sister-in-law, Clinton and Carol Ann White; brother-in-law, Ralph Farmer and sister-in-law Joyce White. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins and many friends and her best friend Sharon Trimmer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, who passed on Feb. 10, 1995. They were married on April 22, 1962. She was also proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Lucille Heckman Carter; brother, Melvin White; sister-in-law, Mary Rose Farmer; and brothers-in-law, Lyman Heckman, Jim McKillip and Silus Carter.
The family would like to thank Heather Robinson, Corby Assisted Living, and the Care Pros from Home Instead for their care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Andrew County Senior Center, the Alzheimer's Organization, or the American Heart Association.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hour will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial Will follow at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
