Warford, Lyle 1936-2020

PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Lyle Warford, 84, Pattonsburg, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Lyle is survived by: his sons, Lee (Linda) Warford and David Warford, both of Pattonsburg; grandchildren: Courtney, Kelly and Katherine Warford, Tyler Warford; sister-in-law, Jan Foster; nieces and nephews; and his friend, Buck Willis.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private graveside services and burial will be held Monday, March 23, 2020, in Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

Friends may call to pay their respects to Lyle from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Memorials may be made to: "Students in Need" at Pattonsburg High School and/or Pattonsburg First Responders, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

