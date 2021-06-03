Roberta Ward
Roberta Ward 95, of St. Joseph passed away on May 29, 2021.
She was preceded in death by husband, Robert; sister, Aleen Bremmer; and brother, Duane Omstead.
Roberta is survived by daughters, Linda Ward of Grandview, Missouri, and Anne Ward of Dallas, Texas; and sister, Madolyn Lacey of Los Angelas, California.
Roberta was a long time member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and worked there for 21 years as an administrative assistant. She was also certified as a graphoanalyst.
Roberta and her husband enjoyed traveling the United States in their motor home and were lifelong square dancers.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at Heaton Bowman Smith Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations to Wyatt Park Baptist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.