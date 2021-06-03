Roberta Ward

Roberta Ward 95, of St. Joseph passed away on May 29, 2021.

She was preceded in death by husband, Robert; sister, Aleen Bremmer; and brother, Duane Omstead.

Roberta is survived by daughters, Linda Ward of Grandview, Missouri, and Anne Ward of Dallas, Texas; and sister, Madolyn Lacey of Los Angelas, California.

Roberta was a long time member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and worked there for 21 years as an administrative assistant. She was also certified as a graphoanalyst.

Roberta and her husband enjoyed traveling the United States in their motor home and were lifelong square dancers.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at Heaton Bowman Smith Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m.

Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations to Wyatt Park Baptist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.