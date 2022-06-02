MOUND CITY, Mo. - Richard Lee Ward, 75, Mound City, Missouri, passed away in Surprise, Arizona, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
On March 16, 1947, he was born to Marshall and Leona (Anderson) Ward.
Richard married Linda Ann England on March 22, 2004, in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
A life-long resident of Mound City and the surrounding community, he was a member of Mound City Volunteer Fire Department and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Richard enjoyed team roping and spending time with family and friends, morning coffee shop and evening "Board Meeting" with friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Leona; stepmother, Joyce Ward.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, Allan Ward; step-sisters, Billie Kay Lance, Jackie Hamilton (Alex); daughters, Tracy Ward (Don), Wendy Randall (Mike), Miranda Oehrke (Chris); step-daughter, Tina Richardson (James), Tricia Burley (Randy); 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and bonus son, Anthony Parker.
Farewell Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. The family suggests memorial donations to Holt County Cancer Fund, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.