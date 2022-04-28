Julia (Julie) Anne Buckingham Ward, passed away on Jan. 22, 2022.
Julia, daughter of A.E. and Julia (Tayman) Buckingham, was born in Gibbs, Missouri, on Sept. 7, 1931. One of seven children, she was raised in Fort Madison, Iowa. After graduating from High School, Julia moved to St. Joseph where she met the love of her life, John G. Ward Sr. They were united in marriage on May 29, 1951, and celebrated 56 anniversaries before John passed away in 2007. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and six siblings.
Julia and John are survived by their two beloved children and their spouses, Deborah (Wes) Benitz and John (Tari) Ward Jr. She is also survived by three granddaughters, Gini (Tyee Parrott) Fite, Rene' (Michael Herrman) Ward, and Natalie Ward. One great-granddaughter, Lucille Ward Herrman, survives and brought her immense joy in her last three years. A bonus great- granddaughter, Noellie Parrott, also added to her life. One sister-in-law, Deloris Buckingham (Arthur Buckingham) and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Julia was an avid gardener, seamstress and sports fan. Though a lifelong Missourian, she had a particular love for the Kansas Jayhawks.
Julia was a member of Christ Episcopal Church for over 70 years. A Celebration of Life and Inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. on April 30 at Christ Episcopal Church. Immediately after the service, the family will provide donut holes and coffee - a celebration of a decades-long Julia and John Sunday tradition.
In lieu of flowers, Julia's family suggests contributions to Christ Episcopal Church in her memory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
