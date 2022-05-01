Jean Marie Ward, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022.
On May 18, 1932, she was born to Joseph and Marie (Jensen) Kirkman in Clinton, Iowa.
Jean married Robert Lee Ward on June 4, 1954. He precedes her in death.
She graduated from Ottawa University in 1954, with a degree in English and Speech. She was a member of Zeta Pi Omega.
Jean was a Speech Therapist in the Olathe School District then a Girl Scouts of America Field Executive for 30 years.
She enjoyed reading, crafting, reading, cooking, reading, travel, reading, all things Christmas, reading, grandchildren and of course, reading.
Jean was involved with the Rolling Hill Library book store, Altrusa International, Girl Scouts, Lioness Auxiliary, Sweet Adelines, Adult continuing education - ESOL.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; siblings: Joe, Mildred, Margaret, Robert, Jane, David, Burton, Phillip; niece, Ruth; daughter-in-law, Jodie.
She is survived by: her son, Doug Ward (Linda); daughters, Debra Vesel and Dana Bruns (Joel); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; best friends, co-conspirators, and colleagues, Sylvia Fenn and her loving family, and Barb Braxdale; numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean left a legacy of joy in life - simple, pure, and unadorned. She came from a family who believed in service to others as a staple of life, and the abilities of individuals are ever to be expected, supported and humbly celebrated.
Jean demonstrated her beliefs without fanfare, her acceptance of others without reservation, her commitment to a broad definition of family to all who found themselves in her home.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorial contributions to Girl Scouts of America.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.