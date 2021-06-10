Ward, James H. 1947-2021 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - James Hendrix Ward, 74, of Albany, Missouri, passed from this life to his eternal home on June 3, 2021. His family was with him at his home for this peaceful and spiritual moment in time. Jim was born on May 17, 1947, in Bethany, Missouri. He was a gifted scholar-athlete at Albany High School, and graduated with the class of 1965. He was a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University and joined the Army National Guard.

Heaven should provide Jim with a shade tree, a good lawn chair, some cold beer, a fishing pole, and a front row seat to watch his grandsons play football, and his granddaughters dance with joy. Jim and Kathy Ward built an awesome family whose love covers a lot of turf. Their two sons, Darin and Kevin, benefited from parents who were committed to making every day count. Jim lost his father as a teenager, which likely shaped his life as a parent and grandparent. It was a painful but pivotal experience that allowed him to recognize the need to cherish each moment. He loved deeply, worked hard, played hard and lived with intention.

Jim inspired not only his sons but many young men as he coached Little League baseball for many years. Encouragement and praise for everyone-no matter the skill level. That smile….that glorious smile…. made every child feel special. Jim and Kathy were intense basketball and football fans, and thank goodness their sons and the teams of which they were members, were very talented. Those years were golden, and then came the next generation, and what a blessing that they got to watch, with that same intensity, their competitive and talented grandchildren.

Jim knew how to love because he was so loved by his parents, Kenneth and Dola Ward, who preceded him death. He knew further pain through the loss of his brother, Don; and sister-in-law, and brother-in-law, Ken and Lynn McWilliams; and Kathy's parents, L.L. and Frieda Boyer.

Jim understood that "Grief is the price we pay for love." He intrinsically moved through his life spreading his knowledge and spirit to others as if it was his calling. So many people were the beneficiaries of his involvement in school, community, scouting and coaching. Jim did his student teaching with his good friend, Gene Hogue, an industrial arts teacher in the Savannah School District. After moving to Albany and owning Albany Automotive, Jim became very involved in his hometown. He was a natural educator; professionally as a teacher, and then teaching by example: pride and humility. He helped young scouts with their pinewood derby cars and led many to appreciate the beauty and wonder of nature. When a young person needed encouragement, time of day did not matter. He listened and counseled and assisted in any way he could.

Jim was fun, and he was funny. His laugh was contagious, as was his fervent desire to help others. "No" was not a response to a request for sponsoring an event, helping with a project, or working with kids. It was, however, a response when asked to sing in church. Jim had a beautiful voice and was a talented musician. "Yes" was a response for his buddy Rex asking, "Want to go fishing?" or from his grandkids, "Are you coming to my ballgame?" Jim was "ALL IN" when it came to family.

He knew he was a lucky man to have a wife of 52 years that was not only devoted to him but is a fantastic cook. Their annual fish fry celebration brought joy to many as Jim and Kathy, Rex and Melinda Homan shared their bounty from all those wonderful fishing days. Jim knew how lucky he was to have wonderful daughters-in-law, Kristen and Jodi, and seven beautiful, bright, and healthy grandchildren. He knew that so many lifelong friends had enriched his years. Oh the stories that could be told from his River Camp crew and the families that camped together. Jim and Kathy enjoyed many wonderful trips with their friends, Gene and Sherrie Hogue. He lived a life filled with gratitude, and this pleased his God.

Jim was a member of The United Methodist Church of Albany. He was a member of the Albany Chamber of Commerce, the Albany Rotary Club, Albany Booster Club, Scoutmaster of Troop 102, and a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.

It would be a difficult task to find someone who did not like Jim Ward. More special than that, Jim never mentioned that there was someone HE did not like. Jim was a man of integrity, decency and sincerity. That healing pat on the back or smile from Jim was one of life's luxuries. Aren't those of us who knew him one lucky bunch?

Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy Boyer Ward of Albany; sons, Darin (Kristen) of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Kevin (Jodi) of Liberty, Missouri; grandchildren Kaili, Kamden, Brock, Bronlyn of Chillicothe, and Keegan, Ty, and Boyer of Liberty.

Celebration of Life Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Private family graveside service and inurnment was held in the Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albany High School Scholarship Foundation in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.