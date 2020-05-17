Mr. Brandon Scott Ward, 38, of St Joseph, formerly of Marion, Illinois, passed away, Sunday, May 10, 2020, in St. Joseph.

Brandon was born Aug. 30, 1981, in St Joseph.

Survivors include: parents, Charles Ward, Jr. (Carsa Bundren) and Jacqueline Kay Ward (Cliff Knickerbocker); companion Stormy Jeweleann Sisk; former wife, Kellee N. Graff; four children: Kia'Zyn Edward Wade Ward Sisk, twins, Kailee Mae and Kloee Nicole Ward and son, Mr. Damon Scott Ward; sisters, Somer Ward (Ryan Kelly) and Beth Ann Ward (Ryan Whittle); as well as other relatives.

Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Monday.

Funeral services and public livestream at 3 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to: the Brandon Ward memorial fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online funeral fund, condolence, obituary and livestream: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.