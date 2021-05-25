Francis L. Wampler, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away on May 23, 2021.

He was born in Amazonia, Missouri, to the late Everett L. Wampler and the late Nancy E. Wampler on Oct. 17, 1927. He retired from AGP Processing in 1992. He was involved in Brotherhood Lodge #269, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and NRA.

Francis was preceded in death by two daughters, Susan Abernathy and Rena Cox; three brothers, Gene, William and Leonard Wampler; two sisters, Bernice Zimbelman and Betty Muscavitch; and one grandson, Jerome Wampler.

Francis is survived by children, Gary (Barb) Wampler, Kelly (Jeannette) Wampler, and Elsie Karns; one sister, Arletta Stephens; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Noyes Home or InterServ Senior Nutrition. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.