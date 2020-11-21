KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Dorothy Lucille Walvoord, 82, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed away peacefully, Nov. 15, 2020.

Dorothy was born in rural Erie, Illinois, Feb. 14, 1938, to Louis and Gertrude Newendyke. Dorothy graduated from Milledgeville High School in 1957, attended Central College, Pella, Iowa, where she met and later married Edgar Walvoord of Firth, Nebraska in 1958.

She was a devout Christian and steadfast in her faith throughout her lifetime. Dorothy enjoyed playing the piano and singing in church. She was a talented oil landscape artist and exceptional seamstress.

Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold Newendyke; sister, Joyce Newendyke; former husband, Edgar Walvoord.

Survived by children, Michael Walvoord, Katy, Texas, Barry Walvoord, Lake Forest, Illinois, and Cindy Lett, (Harold), Smithville, Missouri; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Marian Reiling, Lena, Illinois, Carol Eads, Fulton, Illinois; brothers, Vernon Newendyke, Lanark Illinois, and Melvin Newendyke, Litchfield, Maine.

Her children offer their gratitude to all those who lovingly cared for Dorothy throughout the years and to countless friends and family who supported her during the course of her illness.

Memorial services: Cameron, and Lanark, Illinois, both scheduled in 2021.

Memorial contributions: National Multiple Sclerosis Society and New Mark Care Center of Kansas City, Missouri, where Dorothy lived for the past 14 years.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.