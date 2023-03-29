Jonny Lee Walts, 23, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023.
He was born Nov. 9, 1999, to Jon and Lisa (Manno) Walts, in St. Joseph.
He graduated from Lafayette High School in 2018.
Jonny enjoyed riding motorcycles ever since he could walk. He loved to make people laugh until it hurt with his one liners. He would also help anyone at the drop of a hat. He loved playing pool and listening to loud music.
He was a huge Star Wars fan. He also was a fan of the Chiefs, Eagles, and Royals.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Lee Walts; grandparents, Paul and Maxine Walts; aunt and uncle, Gary Sr. and Judy Walts; uncle, Billy Lee Walts; cousin, Gary Walts Jr.; dogs, Smokey and Ned.
Survivors include his parents, Jon and Lisa Walts; brothers, Nathan Walts and Anthony Veale; aunt and uncle, Duane and Kelly Casey; uncles, Joe and Tony Manno; cousins, Kory and Amber Walts; grandparents, Joe and Mary Manno; grandmother, Loretta Poe; numerous cousins; and his beloved dog, Harvey.
Farewell Services 3 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Jonny's Funeral Fund.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
