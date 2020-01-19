Charles C. Walton

GALLATIN, Mo. -Charles Conrad Walton - age 80, of Gallatin, passed away Jan. 17, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Altamont UMC.

Services at a later date. Inurnment: Mt. Ayr Cemetery, Altamont, Missouri.

His body has been gifted to the Department of Anatomy, at the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, A.T. Still University, Kirksville, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the care & direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.

www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.