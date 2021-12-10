Walter, Luella R. 1930-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Luella Rose (Wolfram) Walter, 91, of Maryville, Missouri, formerly of Conception Junction, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at her home.
Luella was born on June 29, 1930, in St. Joseph, to Samuel J. and Ellen M. (Hall) Wolfram. She was a 1948 graduate of the Sacred Heart Convent, in St. Joseph, and received her nursing degree from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing.
Luella was first a mother to her children and was a dedicated registerd nurse for many years at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville. She was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, St. Gregory Guild, SSM Hospice volunteer and the Road to Recovery of the American Cancer Society.
She married George A. Walter on June 6, 1953, in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2012.
She was also preceded by her parents and six siblings, Audrey Awender, Louise Wolfram, Mary Walter, James Wolfram, John Wolfram and Samuel Wolfram.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Karen) Walter, Chillicothe, Missouri, Pete (Teresa) Walter, Maryville, Paul (Linda) Walter, Maryville, Joan (John) Peterson, Stanberry, Missouri, Chris (Theresa) Walter, Kansas City, Missouri, Theresa (David) Stiens, Maryville, Julie (Ray) Luke, DeSoto, Texas, and Pat (Pam) Walter, Maryville; 23 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Wolfram, Kansas City, Kansas; sister, Joan (Bob) Smith, Plano, Texas; sister-in-law, Rosemary Andrews, Omaha, Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville.
Rosary 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 p.m.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Mosaic Hospice of Maryville or Intentions of the family.
www.pricefuneralhomaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
