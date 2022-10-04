Walter, Elaine L. 1922-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Elaine Louise (Zeltwanger) Walter, 99, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Elaine was born on Dec. 1, 1922, in Troy, Kansas, to Albert and Ruby (Lloyd) Zeltwanger. She was a lifelong resident of Troy, Wathena area.
WATHENA, Kan. - Elaine Louise (Zeltwanger) Walter, 99, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Elaine was born on Dec. 1, 1922, in Troy, Kansas, to Albert and Ruby (Lloyd) Zeltwanger. She was a lifelong resident of Troy, Wathena area.
Elaine was a member of the Burr Oak Baptist Church and when it closed she became a member of the First Baptist Church, in Wathena. She was also a member of the Maranatha Class at the church and the American Baptist Women (ABW).
Elaine was a wife and homemaker.
She was a devoted wife and mother. She encouraged her children in their studies and school activities. She taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and was a 4-H project leader.
Elaine also served as an election poll worker.
She married Bernard James Walter Sr. on June 27, 1942, in Plattsburg, Missouri. After 74 years of marriage, Bernard passed on Jan. 8, 2017. Elaine was also preceded by her parents; brothers, Edwin and Arthur Zeltwanger; sisters, Helen Henry and Norma Briggs.
Survivors include her children, Rev. Dr. B. James Walter, (Jean) of Reelsville, Indiana, Patsy Benitz (Dan) of Jefferson, Iowa, Betty Hoge (Gary) and Joyce Clibon (Vernon) both of St. Joseph,; sisters, Luella Briggs, Shirley Hagan, both of St. Joseph, Darlene Gawatz of Kansas City, Missouri; brothers, Ernest and William Zeltwanger, both of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews
FUNERAL: Friday Oct. 7, 2022, 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, in Wathena. Interment: Mount Olive Cemetery, in Troy, Kansas. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service 10 to 11 a.m., at the church. Friends may call at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena after 3 p.m. Thursday.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the First Baptist Church in Wathena or the Doniphan County Meals on Wheels.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.