Janice B. Waltemath, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021.
She was born Aug. 9, 1950, to John F. and Margaret (Giesken) Waltemath at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, Missouri.
Janice was a graduate from Albany R-111 High School in 1968; Missouri Western in 1973 with a BA in Political Science and UMKC in 1976 with a MA in Political Science.
She was a member of the League of Women Voters and was a lector and eucharistic minister at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral since 1976.
Janice enjoyed playing all card games, reading books, and nature.
She worked for the Division of Family Services from November 1976 until her retirement in September of 2003.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents in 1973 and 1978; brother, Phillip in 2007; nephew, Jason Waltemath in 2015; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Survivors include nieces and nephews in Oklahoma; cousins, friends, and her cats.
Farewell Service 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. Parish Rosary 2:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to Co-Cathedral Food Pantry, Humane Society (Friends of the Animal Shelter) or donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
