Kevin Lee Walsh 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born Oct. 26, 1963, in St. Joseph, son of the late Shirley and Joseph "Jack" Walsh. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1982 and Missouri Western State University 2006 with a B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology and a B.S. in Electronic & Computer Engineering Technology. He married Brenda Thornton in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 8, 1987, and she survives of the home.
Kevin retired from Johnson Controls after 27 years of service, and also worked at Missouri Western State University since 2007 as a Computer Technician. He was a member of the Abundant Faith Church of God. Kevin was active in the community, he was certified as an EMT in both California and Missouri, and was a former volunteer firefighter for the South Central Buchanan County Fire Dept. He was also a member of the South Side Fall Festival Committee since 1995 and was elected as a Grand Marshall. He served as Vice President of the King Hill Cemetery Association. He enjoyed his travels to 48 states, mushroom hunting, and watching mud and drag racing. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Walsh.
Survivors include, wife, Brenda Walsh of the home; daughter, Jennie (Jordan) Beaver, St. Joseph; sons, Joseph Walsh, Kansas City, Missouri, and Johnathon Walsh, St. Joseph; two grandchildren, Zachariah and Grayson Beaver; sisters, Debbie (David) Morris, Phoenix, Arizona, Connie Kling, Sapulpa, Oklahoma, Anita (Lester) Foster, Sapulpa; brothers, Robert (Anita) Leach, Levanon, Illinois, Danny (Audrey) McHenry, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Mike Leach, Sapulpa.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff on Oncology 4 East for their amazing care and friendship and also the staff at Mosaic cancer center.
Funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mark Smith officiating, The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Belmont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.
Memorials are requested to the Hope Lodge, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
