June Rose (Stanley) Walsh, 97, of St. Joseph, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at a local health care facility.She was born on June 21, 1924, in St. Joseph and was a life long resident. She was a 1943 graduate of Lafayette High School and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.She spent her working career with the H.D. Lee Company, the Allied Arts Council, Schriber Mills, Cool Crest Golf, Lifesource, and the East Ridge Car Wash.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her son, John; and seven siblings.June is survived by her son, Steve Walsh of Atlanta, Georgia; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Per her wishes, Mrs. Walsh has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Inurnment will follow the service at Mount Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
