Walsh, Emma L. 1929-2022 Denton, Kan.

DENTON, Kan. - Emma Lee Walsh, 92, of rural Denton, Kansas, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Emma Lee was born on June 30, 1929, to Thomas and Sarah Friend Shulsky. They preceded her in death.
She attended Union Grade School, Denton High School and Highland College. After graduating from college she moved to Topeka, Kansas, with her sister, Sarah Ann and mother.
She met her spouse, Dale, on a blind date in Topeka and married him on Sept. 22, 1951.
He preceded her in death in 1996.
Emma Lee worked for the State Board of Nursing, then at Forbes Field in Topeka. After marrying Dale they moved back to her home place south of Denton where the really hard work started. Dale and Emma Lee farmed for nearly 35 years. Emma Lee started working at the Denton Post Office and then transferred to the St. Joseph Post Office retiring in 1995.
She was a longtime member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church of Bendena and the Women's Council of the Church.
Emma Lee is survived by her six children, Casey (Jane), Carol Coirier (Patrice), Gerre Martin (Jeff), Paula Graney (Tim), Mary Jo Cushing (Jeff) and Keith; 23 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The last three months she was cared for by her daughters in her home with loving support from her niece, Ruth Forney and NEK Hospice nurses, Sarah, Charli, Jamie and aids Jami and Kate.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland, Kansas, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday,
The Parish Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at St. Benedict's Church at Bendena with family visiting with friends until 6 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, at the Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to NEK Hospice or St. Benedict's Building Fund, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland 66035.
