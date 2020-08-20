Betty Jean Walsh, 89, born Nov. 7, 1930, passed from this life on Aug. 9, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She attended St. James Catholic School, Convent of Sacred Hearts where she was Class President for two years and involved in other school activities. She worked at Golden Eagle Clothing Store and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Emma (Gordon) Walsh; infant brother; and cousin, Roseann Muehlbach.

Survivors include: cousins, Mike Muehlbach, Jim Muehlbach, Pat Haase, Andy (Christine) Haase, Wes Haase; and extended family.

The Rosary will be recited Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Horigan Chapel in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the chapel.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.