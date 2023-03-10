Walser, Margaret J. 1937-2023 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Margaret Jene Walser, 85, passed away March 8, 2023.
Born April 15, 1937, in Nyack, New York, she was the daughter of Patrick and Josephine (O'Sullivan) O'Leary.
Peggy graduated from Pearl River High School, Pearl River, New York, in 1955. After graduation she worked as a secretary at Lederle Laboratories in Pearl River. On April 27, 1957, Peggy married the love of her life, Bill Walser, in Pearl River. She then dedicated herself to being a wife and mother.
In 1974, the couple moved to Cameron, Missouri, with their six children. Once her children were grown, Peggy worked for a time at Dairy Queen and Eagan's Furniture. She babysat in her home, and loved each of the children as her own.
Peggy was a member of St. Munchin Catholic Church.
Her faith was central to her life. She was a prayer warrior. Peggy was a member of St. Munchin's Altar Society, and the Legion of Mary. She helped with decorating the church, serving dinners, Summer School of Religion,and wherever she was needed.
Peggy was always generous with her time, talent, and treasure.She gave to all those in need.
Over the years Peggy enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading, and especially playing dominoes. She loved spending time with family and friends, and with the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; and sisters, Joan and Maureen.
Peggy is survived by her children, Sue (Randy) Stuedle, Cameron, Bill Walser, Cameron, Cindy (Allan) Slavin, Gallatin, Missouri, Mike (Pam) Walser, Cameron, Robert Walser, Maysville, Missouri, and Maria (Anna) Walser, Parkville, Missouri; 39 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; sister Eileen (John) Lawler, Cape Cod, Massachusetts; brother, Vincent (Sherry) O'Leary, Pearl River, New York; and numerous nieces and nephews, all whom she loved dearly.
Mass Of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron.
The Rosary will be recited Monday evening at 6 p.m. at Poland-Thompson Chapel, with visitation following at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be given to the Aiden McVicker Foundation.
