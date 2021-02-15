Wilda Waller, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Wilda was born Jan. 12, 1933, in St. Joseph, to Tom and Leona Frazer.

She was a 1949 graduate of Pickett High School.

She retired in 1992, from Friskie's Pet Care.

Wilda was a member of Ashland Methodist Church.

Wilda is preceded in death by: her parents; first husband, George Waller; son, Jimmy Waller; and grandson, Michael Waller, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Nancy) Waller.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Interment: Walnut Grove Cemetery, St. Joseph.

The family will receive friends 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.