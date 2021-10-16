Aaron Shawn "Joseph" Waller, 33, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
He was born June 30, 1988, in St. Joseph, to Michael Waller and Vicky (Harter) Stevenson.
Aaron loved football and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed talking and interacting with others and never met a stranger. Aaron loved to collect nick-nacks.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Waller; brother, Shawn Waller; grandparents, Marion and Phyllis Harter, Louie and Nita Waller; and his beloved dog, Hunter.
Survivors include daughter, Mylah Waller; parents, Vicky and Thomas Stevenson; brother, Eric Waller; niece, Samantha Waller; numerous cousins and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment Mount Olivet Mausoleum.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
