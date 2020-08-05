TARKIO, Mo. - Vida Ethel Wallace, 91, passed away August 3, 2020, at a Tarkio healthcare facility.

Ethel was born on March 14, 1929, in Phelps City, Missouri, one of nine children of William D. and Vida Ethel (Combs) Taylor.

She attended several rural schools, including Langdon, Cooper, Nishnabotna, and Irish Grove.

On June 29, 1978, she married E. Francis Barnett. He passed away in 1980. Then on May 18, 2002, she married Delmar Lee Wallace. He passed away in 2010.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; her daughter, Carolyn Casey; all of her siblings, R. Dale Taylor, Charles "Chuck" Taylor, William A. "Bill" Taylor, James L. "Jim" Taylor, Carl E. Taylor, Gene E. Taylor, Alice Magdalene Greever, and infant sister Zella Marie Taylor.

Survivors include: her son, Lawrence "Larry" Taylor, and grandchildren, Stacie Sue and Marcus Casey, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ethel attended the First Baptist Church in Tarkio. She was also a member of the Rock Port American Legion Auxiliary #49.

Graveside services and interment: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 10 a.m., English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Online condolences may be left a www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.