Wallace, Martha 1959-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Martha Wallace, 60, of Kansas City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at a Riverside health care facility.

She was born Aug. 30, 1959, daughter of Bonnie and Ernest Baugh.

She served in the US Air Force for 12 years.

Martha was preceded in death by: her father, Ernest Baugh; mother, Bonnie Baugh; brothers: David, Wiley, Earl and Patrick; sisters, June Melton and Janice Baugh.

She is survived by: sister, Faye Griffin, of Detroit, Michigan; brothers: Steve Baugh, Miles (Susan) Bradford, Mark Baugh and Phillip Baugh; brother-in-law, Robert Melton; and sister-in-law, Myra Baugh.

She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

A graveside inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at King Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.