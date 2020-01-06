Wallace, Jimmie L. 1930-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Jimmie Lee Wallace, 89, of Stanberry, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 25, 1930, the son of Charlie and Helen (Mumford) Wallace, at their farmhouse, in Gentry, Missouri.

Jimmie graduated from Albany High School in 1948.

He learned to fly a Piper Cub in the 1950's and obtained his private pilot license.

Jimmie always had a passion for small planes and flying.

He was a hard working farmer and builder. Over the years, he built many houses from the ground up.

Jimmie was a member of the First Christian Church of Stanberry.

He became a follower of Christ at a young age and always remained active in church life. He served as elder for five different congregations over the years.

Jimmie was preceded in death by: an infant daughter, Janet, in 1970; his parents; and his sister, Betty Lou Wallace.

Survivors include: his wife of 69 years, Dolores (Poff) Wallace, of the home; daughters: Elaine Wallace, Glenna Wallace and Nancy Taylor; sons, Charlie (Amy) Wallace and George Wallace; 41 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the First Christian Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Private family burial will be in the Knox Cemetery, Gentry.

Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the church.

Memorials may be to the Knox Cemetery, in care of: Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.