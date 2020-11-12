Wallace, Hugh A. 1931-2020

Hugh Andrew Wallace, 89, passed away Nov. 6, 2020. Hugh was born on Sept. 3, 1931, in El Dorado, Arkansas, to Erin and Andrew Wallace. The family later moved to Oklahoma, where Hugh met and married his loving wife, Glenda Jane Spencer, in March 1958. They were inseparable for 62 years. Together they raised three children, Steven, Blake, and Sara Wallace.

Hugh spent some time at Oklahoma City University and worked for oil companies for 35 years. He spent four years in the Air Force and was a Korean War veteran. Hugh worked incredibly hard for his family. He loved volunteering, wood-working, and studying the Bible.

He is preceded by his wife, Glenda; three children; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

There was a private service on Nov. 8 with immediate family. He will be cremated. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.