KENESAW, Neb. - Beverly Jean (Stagner) Wall, Kenesaw, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

She was born Dec. 1, 1945, in Hemple, Missouri, to George and Flossie Ann (Richardson) Stagner.

Beverly married Garry G. Wall, June 25, 1971. He survives of the home.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School.

Beverly was a longtime member of Bethany Christian Church in Hemple and helped on the farm until she became Garry's caretaker after his accident in 1986.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruby Dubach, Dorothy Blezard and Eva Zilinski; and brothers, Joseph and Cecil Stagner.

Survivors include: husband, Garry; children, Richard Wall and Pam (Brad) Jameson; stepchildren, Judy (Tim) Rogers and Jodie (Bradley) Kurtz; nine grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Hilton.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Bennett Lane Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Bethany Christian Church, Hemple, Missouri.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.