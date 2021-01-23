Walker, Wilma R. 1929-2021

WARSAW, Mo. - Wilma Ruth Walker, 91, passed away Jan. 19, 2021.

She was born March 17, 1929, in Cameron, Missouri, to Orville and Magdalene (Kilts) Tunks.

Ruth was a graduate of Cameron High School and attended Vatterott College.

She was co-owner and operator of the Don R. Walker Co., Inc. (HVAC) Heating and Cooling Company, in Cameron, until retiring.

Ruth was a member of ABWA, BPW and the Cameron Chamber and Commerce.

Preceding her in death: parents, Orville and Magdalene Tunks; husband, Don R.; son, Paul Ray Walker; brother, Roger Tunks; and infant brother, Cecil Orville Tunks.

Survivors: two daughters, Susan (Roger) Steiner, Warsaw, Missouri, and Catherine (John) Harvey, Forest City, Missouri; son, David (Brenda) Walker, Cameron; seven grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.

Services: 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.