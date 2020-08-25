Walker, William 1941-2020

PARNELL, Mo. - William "Bill" Henry Walker, 79, Parnell, Missouri, passed from this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Bill bravely and with constant light-hearted humor, battled the complications resulting from Parkinson's and COPD up until his passing. He died surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born in Parnell on April 21, 1941. His parents were L.B. and Nora (Chapman) Walker. He was a lifelong resident of Nodaway County, Missouri.

He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, Ravenwood, Missouri, class of 1959. He proudly served his country in the US Army.

On November 24, 1967, Bill was married to Vicki Jean Umbenhower. Bill and Vicki raised seven children and two grandchildren on their farm in Parnell. Vicki survives of the home.

Bill worked at the Walker Body Shop, farmed his own land, and later in life was a Corrections Officer at the Maryville Treatment Center.

Bill enjoyed working with his hands (carpentry and mechanical work) and playing games with his family. He, along with his wife Vicki, owned and operated the Barn Door Opry in Ravenwood for 22 years where he enjoyed his roles as M.C. and band member.

He was a member of the Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville, MO.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his sister, Wilma Smith, and brothers: Willis, Laymon, and Rolland Walker.

Bill's additional survivors are his seven children: Todd (Alisa) Walker, Ravenwood, Trent (Misty) Walker, Dana Point, California, Troy (Erin) Walker, Maryville, Tate (Angela) Walker, Maryville, Tanner (Louise) Walker, Maryville, Amber (Travis) Clausen, St. Joseph, and Tyler (Emilee) Walker, Maryville; two siblings, his brother, Harland (Jerri) Walker, Parachute, Colorado, and sister Evelyn (Vern) Summa, Maryville; 28 grandchildren: Kiernan (Jessica) Walker, Kameron (Whitney) Walker, Jana Walker, Charlie Cossett, Tanner Wilcox, Trent "Jamison" Walker, Hazel "Madison" Walker, Jackson Walker, Mayson Walker, Kennedy Walker, Eli Walker, Henry Walker, Elliot Walker, Livia Walker, Chapman Walker, Blythe Walker, Emerson Walker, Audrey Walker, Harlee Walker, William Walker, Luke Walker, Hunter Law, Walker Clausen, Tucker Clausen, Jude Walker, Ezra Walker, Isaac Walker, Boaz Walker, and one on the way; five great-grandchildren: Ashton Walker, Avery Walker, Kinsley Walker, Saylor Walker, and Rowan Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., on Thursday, August 27, 2020, also at Laura Street Baptist Church. The burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery at Ravenwood with military rites conducted.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.