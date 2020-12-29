Walker, Troy W. 1976-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Troy William Walker, 44, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Dec. 26, 2020, at his home, after an 11 month battle with cancer. He died surrounded by loving family at his side.

Troy was born Nov. 8, 1976, in Maryville. His parents were William "Bill" Walker and Vicki Jean (Umbenhower) Walker.

He was preceded in death by his father who died Aug. 23, 2020.

He graduated from North East Nodaway high school, class of 1995, in Ravenwood, Missouri. Except for 11 years living in Colorado he lived his life in Nodaway County.

Troy was of the Christian faith.

He owned and operated the Walker Body Shop and Towing LLC in Maryville. While in Colorado he worked at Berthod Motors as a body repair man in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

On Sept. 19, 1998, at the First Christian Church in Maryville he was united in marriage to Erin Teresa Dougan. They were married 22 years. Erin survives of the home.

Troy loved to do anything outdoor related. These things included hunting and fishing, snowmobiling, camping in the mountains and loved doing anything with his family in Colorado.

Troy is survived by a large and loving family, his two children, Kennedy Geraldine and Eli William Walker; his mother, Vicki, of Ravenwood; his sister, Amber (Travis) Clausen of St. Joseph; his five brothers, Todd (Alisa) Walker of Ravenwood, Trent (Misty) Walker of Dana Pointe, California, Tate (Angela) Walker, Tanner (Louise) Walker, and Tyler (Emilee) Walker all of Maryville; he is also survived by his grandmother, Yvonne Hilsabeck, of Barnard, Missouri. Other survivors include his mother and father-in-law, Michael "Mick" and Vicky Dougan of Maryville; and his brother-in-law Coby (Melissa) Dougan of Platte City, Missouri; and his grandfather-in-law, Billy Campbell of Louisburg, Missouri, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services for Troy Walker will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Burial to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ravenwood.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the family for Troy's children's college funds or to the Mosaic Cancer Center in St. Joseph.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.