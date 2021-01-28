Walker, Travis R. 2021-2021

"As long as I'm living, my baby you'll be."

Travis Ray passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on Jan. 24, 2021.

He was born at 2:19 p.m. and met the eyes of Jesus the same day.

Heaven's gain was our loss when our angel was called by our Lord. Travis Ray Walker came into this world too soon and was taken too soon.

He is survived by his parents, Ray Walker II and Jordan Walker; maternal grandparents, Kevin West and Rhonda West; paternal grandparents, Ray Walker and Deborah Walker; paternal great-grandparent, Patricia Skidmore; aunts and uncles, Lauran West, Tynan West, Corey West, Tony (Jessica) Walker. He is also survived by numerous cousins, great aunts and uncles.

He is being greeted in Heaven by his maternal great-grandparents, Ray and Julia (Judy) Ripley, Lenard (Nat) and Mary West; paternal great-grandparents, Fred and Sharon Melton, Leroy Walker, and Charlie Skidmore.

Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heaton Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. There will be no formal service. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.