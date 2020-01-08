Ruby M. Walker
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Ruby Mae Walker, 95, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Survivors: daughters, Joann Fisher (Ted), Lewisville, Texas, and Diane Cox (Creighton), Lone Jack, Missouri; grandchildren: Trent Fisher (Erin), Troy Fisher (Amy), Chris Cox (Tammy) and Creig Cox (Lisa).
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home.
Visitation: 1 until 2p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home.
Burial: Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.