Roy D. Walker passed away on May 1, 2023, at the age of 87. He was born on Sept. 11, 1935, in St. Joseph, to the late Irvin J. and Minnie M. (Linville) Walker.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Irene R. Osborn, whom he married on Sept. 11, 1969. Together, they created a family which included: Eric, Brian and Rhonda Walker, Troy, and Gregg Roberts. Also survived by his brother-in-law, Harry Russell.

