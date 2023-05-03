Roy D. Walker passed away on May 1, 2023, at the age of 87. He was born on Sept. 11, 1935, in St. Joseph, to the late Irvin J. and Minnie M. (Linville) Walker.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Irene R. Osborn, whom he married on Sept. 11, 1969. Together, they created a family which included: Eric, Brian and Rhonda Walker, Troy, and Gregg Roberts. Also survived by his brother-in-law, Harry Russell.
He was predeceased by his son, Roy D. Walker Jr. Roy was a proud grandfather to his 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Growing up as one of 13 siblings, Roy was predeceased by his sisters, Bessie Miller, Nevilla Shadduck, Hazel Bunch, Clara Morris, Margaret Estes, Helen Whitmore, Opal Sloan, Patricia Joy Terry, Betty Russell, and Charlotte Yocam; and his brothers, Olin, and Harold Walker.
Roy dedicated a significant part of his life to the Wire Rope Corporation of America. He worked tirelessly for 38 years, ultimately earning the position of Superintendent of Field Fabrication Products Training Manager before his well-deserved retirement.
In addition to his successful professional career, Roy was proud to serve his country in the United States Navy. He enlisted in 1950 and spent four years as a dedicated sailor.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment High Ridge Cemetery with Military Honors, Stanberry, Missouri.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, Missouri.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
