UNION STAR, Mo. -Kimberly Renee Walker, 45, Union Star, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.

She was born Nov. 1, 1974, in St. Joseph, to William and Roberta (Parham) Walker.

Kimberly enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, going to garage sales and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her fiance;, Bobby Tovey and her grandparents.

Survivors include: children: Hilary, Kimber, Dylan, MaKayla, Bobbie-Joe, Feather and Destiny; grandchildren: Brody, Brooklyn, Zylar, Kreedyn; parents; siblings, William, Therese (Troy); numerous nieces, nephews; and extended family and friends.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.