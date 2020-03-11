Juanita F. Walker

GENTRY, Mo. - Juanita F. Walker, 86, of Gentry, passed away March 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born to Chester A. and Rosa A. (Piatt) Wharton, of Stanberry, Missouri.

On Oct. 2, 1953, Juanita was united in marriage to Aubrey Walker.

He preceded her in death Jan. 8, 2020.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; son, Kenneth W. Walker; eight brothers; and one sister.

Before retiring, Juanita worked for C.R. Gun Specialty, in Kansas City, Missouri.

She leaves: her daughter, Janet Jackson, Raytown, Missouri; grandchildren: Jennifer (Kevin) Herling, Lincoln, Nebraska, Timothy R. (Stacey) Liberty Jr., Garden City, Missouri, and Andrea J. Liberty, Raytown; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Reba Sumner, Richland, Washington.

Funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Burial in the High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Online condolences:

www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.