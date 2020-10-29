Rev. Charles A. Walker Jr. 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Saint Joseph.

He was born Aug. 21, 1946, in St. Joseph, son of the late Mary and Charles Walker Sr.

He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1966, and received his doctorate from the International Gospel Association Seminary.

He was a minister for the Church of God and most recently, a member of the Reach Church.

Charles was preceded in death by: wife, Betty Jean Walker; his parents; brothers: Marion, David, Bill and James Smith.

Survivors include: son, Jonathan Walker; daughters: Melody Vallejo, Jenny Trueblood and Charity (Abioeun) Onakoya; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, with funeral services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Brian Gitthens officiating.

Memorials are requested to the Charles Walker Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral home.

