Joyce Walker 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She was born Sept. 17, 1943, in Hurlingen, Missouri, daughter of Francis and Eileen Weipert.

She graduated from Leblond High School.

She enjoyed listening to country music and crafting rosaries.

Joyce was preceded in death by: husband, Virgil Franklin Walker Jr.; and brother, Ronnie Weipert.

Survivors include: daughter, Anna (Roy) Miller, of St. Joseph; daughter, Therese (Douglas) Melton, of St. Joseph; son, David (MeMe) Walker, of St. Joseph; 16, grandchildren, including Nathan Suman, of St. Joseph; 17, great-grandchildren; sister, Cathy (Roger) Zug; sister, Cheryl Reynolds; sister, Karen (Tom) Holmes.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Father Christian Malewski officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the St. Mary's Cemetery, Hurlingen.

Memorials are requested to: Joyce Walker Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary and livestream of the service at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.