Janice L. Walker

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Janice L.Walker, 80, Fairfax, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at a St.Joseph hospital.

Mrs.Walker was a lifelong resident of the Fairfax community.

Mrs.Walker and her husband were both residents of Tiffany Heights Care Center, Mound City.

Survivors include: her husband, Bill, Mound City; sons, Todd (Julie) Walker, Columbia, Missouri, and Tim (Nina) Walker, Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Roger Bowness, Maywood, Missouri; several grandchildren; and cousins.

Private graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Walkup Grove Cemetery, near Fairfax.

Memorials: Community Hospital Auxiliary, in care of Mrs. Ann Martin, 28329 "Y" Ave., Skidmore, MO 64487.

A memorial service will be held later this year for Mrs.Walker. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.