Janice L. Walker
FAIRFAX, Mo. - Janice L.Walker, 80, Fairfax, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at a St.Joseph hospital.
Mrs.Walker was a lifelong resident of the Fairfax community.
Mrs.Walker and her husband were both residents of Tiffany Heights Care Center, Mound City.
Survivors include: her husband, Bill, Mound City; sons, Todd (Julie) Walker, Columbia, Missouri, and Tim (Nina) Walker, Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Roger Bowness, Maywood, Missouri; several grandchildren; and cousins.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Walkup Grove Cemetery, near Fairfax.
Memorials: Community Hospital Auxiliary, in care of Mrs. Ann Martin, 28329 "Y" Ave., Skidmore, MO 64487.
A memorial service will be held later this year for Mrs.Walker. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.