Walker, Helen L. 1923-2020

Helen Lucille Walker, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at a St. Joseph healthcare center.

She was born May 18, 1923, in Tracy, Iowa, daughter of the late Marvana and Frank Peters.

She graduated from Tracy High School, class 1941, and was a homemaker and farmwife.

She was a member of the 1st Christian Church in Iowa.

Helen was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Charles Walker; son, Charles Franklin Walker.

Survivors include: daughter, Georgina (Corky) Fortune, Dearborn, Missouri; sons: Duane Walker, Woodstock, Iowa, Dennis (Pat) Walker, Morristown, Illinois, and Darwin (Karen) Walker, Washington D.C.; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be conducted in Oscaloosa, Iowa, under the direction of the Bates Funeral Home.

St. Joseph arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.