Walker, Colene 1943-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Colene Walker, 77, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at a Stanberry nursing home.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Walker, of the home; son, Doug (Kim) Walker, Stanberry; daughter, Janette Walker, Stanberry; siblings, Darlene (Myron) Dombrowe, Larry (Pam) Duley and Tom (Debbie) Duley; seven grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Pineview Manor and/or Stanberry Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.