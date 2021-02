FT. WORTH, Texas -Charlotte Ann Walker, 89, of Ft. Worth, passed away on Feb. 7, 2021.

Funeral: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Viewing will be the hour prior.

She will be laid to rest at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park following the service.

To read the full obituary, visit www.bluebonnethills.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.