Bobbie B. Walker

BRECKENRIDGE, Mo. - Bobbie Bert Walker, 83, of St. Joseph, formally of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from noon until 1 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at1 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.