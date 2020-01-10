GENTRY, Mo. - Aubrey W. Walker, 90, Gentry, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

He was born March 17, 1929, in Gentry County, the son of Onas W. and Mary Edith (Harris) Walker.

Aubrey was a graduate of Albany High School.

He served in the United States Army, during the Korean War, attaining the rank of sergeant.

Aubrey was a member of the VFW and American Legion.

On Oct. 2, 1953, he was united in marriage to Juanita Wharton.

Aubrey and Juanita are former residents of Gladstone, Missouri.

He retired from sales and delivery for Mid-Continent 7-up bottlers, in North Kansas City.

He is survived by: his wife, Juanita, of the home; daughter, Janet Jackson, Raytown, Missouri; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Aubrey was preceded in death by; his parents; son, Kenneth Walker; brothers, Harold and Darrell Leon Walker; twin sisters, Helen and Ellen Walker; and a sister, Doris Folsom.

Funeral service: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan 13, 2020, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Burial, with military rites, will be in the High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday, at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Monday morning.

