Donnie E. Waldeier Jr.

GRANT CITY, Mo. -Donnie Waldeier Jr., 55, Grant City, passed away Dec. 25, 2020, at his home.

An open visitation, with family present from 4 to 6 p.m., will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City.

Social Distancing and face masks are recommended.

A Private family service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Grant City Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.