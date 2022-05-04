AGENCY, Mo. - Robert A. Wakely, 95, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, in St. Joseph. He was born Nov. 16, 1926, in Louisville, Kentucky, son of Anna Feige and Albert Wakely.
He graduated from Dupont Manual Training High School. Bob served in the Navy and is a veteran of World War II. He worked in the wholesale hardware industry as a sales broker. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and was a member of the Evolution United Methodist Church.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joe Wakely.
Survivors include wife, Martha Wakely of the home; sons, Steve, Rick, and John (Hareena) Wakely; daughters, Elaine (James) Stull, Janet (Ronald) Donhardt, and Trish Wakely; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Bob Deatherage will have a prayer at 4 p.m. with Navy Military Honors following. He will be cremated following the visitation.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Wakely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.