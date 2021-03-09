Waits, Virginia M. 1923-2021 Gallatin, Mo.

GALLATIN, Mo. - Mrs. Virginia "Peggy" Mae Waits, 97, a former resident of Trenton, Missouri, died at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Daviess County Nursing Home, Gallatin, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton. Burial will be in Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri.

Open visitation will Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

Memorials to the Wheeling Cemetery and maybe left with the mortuary.

Mrs. Waits was born May 12, 1923, in Wheeling the daughter of Richard James and Elva Marie Ward Haynes.

On May 10, 1941, she was married to Charles W. Waits at Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on June 1, 2009.

Her survivors include two daughters, Velda Puffer and husband Robert, Unionville, Missouri, and Zelda Nigh and husband Steve, Rea, Missouri; five granddaughters, Brenda Moss and fiance Bill Turner, Keokuk, Iowa, Rhonda Puffer, Agency, Missouri, Linda Loughead and husband Jason, Gorin, Missouri, Veronica Swerdlow and husband Paul, Hyattsville, Maryland, and Rachel Nigh, Rea; five great-grandchildren, Justin Allen, Shelby Johnson, DeLaney Loughead, Chanze Loughead, and Nathan Swerdlow; five great-great-grandchildren, Tad, Ian, Peightyn, Rhett, and Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters Lucille Bonderer, Polly Smith, two brothers Charley Haynes, and Bill Haynes. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.