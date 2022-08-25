Ronald D. Wahlert passed away Aug. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 20, 1954, in St. Joseph, son of Lowell and Anna Dell Wahlert.
He graduated from Benton High School where he enjoyed football, baseball, and wrestling. His love of sports later led to his coaching youth softball and basketball for many years which resulted in not only successful teams but more importantly, lifelong friendships.
He worked in construction his whole life and took pride in the part he played in various building projects throughout town. However, he was most proud of the family he built. He managed to build two ball fields, a playhouse, and a basketball court along with countless other home projects. His favorite hobby was anything to do with his grandchildren. He was in the bleachers for any sporting activity or school program that came along. One of his other favorite past times was mowing, his lawn or anyone else's.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Wahlert; son, Bradley Wahlert; and his twin brother, Rodney Wahlert.
Survivors include wife of 50 years, Elizabeth; his mother, Anna Dell Wahlert of St. Joseph; four daughters, Shanon (Brian) Speaker, of Liberty, Missouri, Dana (Michael) Smith, of St. Joseph, Jenny (Jabin) Bigham of St. Joseph, and Andee (John) Coy, of St. Joseph; brothers, Jack (Randie) Wahlert, Craig (Frances) Wahlert and John (Sheila) Wahlert; grandchildren, Olivia and Will Speaker, Zachary and Ali Smith, Tabor and Kruz Bigham, and Cam Coy.
Ron has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Abundant Life Center, 5130 Faraon, St. Joseph. A memorial service will be held after the visitation at 4 p.m. Saturday at Abundant Life Center.
Memorials are requested to either the Abundant Life Center, Wellspring Community Church, or Interserv.
