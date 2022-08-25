Ronald D. Wahlert passed away Aug. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 20, 1954, in St. Joseph, son of Lowell and Anna Dell Wahlert.

He graduated from Benton High School where he enjoyed football, baseball, and wrestling. His love of sports later led to his coaching youth softball and basketball for many years which resulted in not only successful teams but more importantly, lifelong friendships.

